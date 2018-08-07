Wow! Esha Deol's Traditional Wear Is A Mix Of Subtle Prints And Loud Metallic

We were majorly missing Esha Deol from quite some time but the 'Dhoom' actress surprised us with a rare public appearance. Hema Malini's daughter, Esha was all decked up and papped crazily as she graced the inauguration ceremony of a jewellery store.

She looked fresh as a daisy in her traditional attire that complemented the occasion. Her Faabiiana attire played with contrasts and we found it quite interesting. Her ethnic outfit was a mix of subtle prints and loud metallics. In terms of mood and tone of the attire, it perfectly fitted into the fusion wear category.

So, she teamed her kurti with a skirt. Her quarter-sleeved bandhgala kurta featured an intricately done golden-hued collar and light prints. It had quite a significant border that was again enhanced by golden embroidery. Esha's dupatta was also white-hued like her kurta and was adorned with golden-coloured floral accents.

Her skirt, on the other hand, contrasted her kurta. While her kurta was structured, her skirt was flared. Unlike, her kurta, her skirt was dramatic and splashed in grey hue. It featured a metallic touch and was lustrous. So, overall, her attire was pretty eye-catching and not very easy to pull off. However, Esha carried it with all the grace.

Esha's makeup was light and mostly highlighted by pink lip shade. She made a middle-parted bun and gave her look a romantic touch. Esha rounded off her look with gold jhumkis, which perfectly complemented her attire.

So, Esha Deol clearly swooned us over with her latest ethnic avatar. Did she have the same effect on you? Let us know your views in the comment section.