Birthday Special: 4 Times Manisha Koirala Proved Ethnic Wear In Whites Were Made For Her!
Actress Manisha Koirala is the epitome of strength and courage. Hailing from Nepal, Manisha's grandfather was the Prime Minister of Nepal. Fighting against all odds and making her name as an actress, Manisha has starred in the leading movies of Bollywood from the 1990s to 2000s. Whether it is Bombay, Gupt, Dil Se or Khamoshi: The Musical, we have seen her steal the show - not only with her acting skills but also her fashion quotient!
Diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2012, Manisha Koirala went through testing times. However, battling it out and winning, Manisha stands strong and blooming like always. On her birthday on August 16, we round up Manisha's ethnic attire, all in white, which proves that the actress has a thing for the hue and her styling techniques make her look no less than an ivory princess!
Regal In Khadi
Wearing a white khadi saree and pairing it with a short kurti with three-fourth sleeves and wearing her pallu on the front, Manisha exuded royalty and grace. Accessorising it with a white pearl necklace and golden jhumkas, Manisha opted to tie her hair in a bun and wear a gajra to accentuate her look. Keeping her makeup minimalistic with a statement silver bindi, the actress proved that whites are underrated. She knows the hack of flaunting it!
Illuminating In Golden And White
Identified as the classy combo, golden and white can never go wrong. Looking serene in a white saree that had a golden embroidered border and pairing it with a plain golden blouse from the label of Puneet Balana, Manisha personified sophistication. Pairing the look with an oxidised statement bangle in one hand and chaandbaalis in the ears, the celeb resorted to tie her hair in a neat bun spotlighting her poise and charm.
Classy In Chikankari
Impersonating the nafasat (sophistication) and nazakat (elegance and grace) of Lucknow in a statement Chikankari Anarkali dress from the house of Manish Malhotra, the Dil Se actress looked absolutely voguish. With bright red nails and lips, golden eyeshadow for the lids and mascara to highlight the eyelashes, Manisha's choice of outfit in the ivory colour proves that she is an archetype of avante-garde fashion.
Suave In Zardozi
Manisha looked suave in the ivory suit that was embellished with Zardozi work in golden colour. The actress accessorised the look with a symmetrical white and golden jewellery set. Keeping the eyeshadow and blush minimal, the bright red tint on the lips made her appearance more graceful!
