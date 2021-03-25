99 Songs: Lisa Ray Gives Us A Gentle Peek Of Her Character In A Stunning Layered Green Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The popular Indian film singer A.R. Rahman is all set to make his debut as a co-writer and producer in the upcoming musical-romance film titled 99 Songs. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film will star Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles and Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala in the supporting roles. Lisa Ray, who left everyone stunned with her brilliant performance in popular web series Four More Shots Please!, will be seen playing a very fun and fascinating character in the film. Giving a gentle peek of her character, recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen looking marvellous in a layered green gown. Her look looked quite different while her gown had all our hearts. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the pictures, Lisa Ray was seen decked up in a sleeveless halter-neck dark-green gown, which was accentuated by net-fabric neckline and sequin golden patterns. Her gorgeous gown also featured a ruffle drape from top to bottom on the half part of her gown, that had multiple asymmetrical layers. The Endgame actress teamed her gown with a pair of white sandals and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, handcuff, bangles, and rings.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Lisa Ray slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Long straight bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eyeshadow, oodles of mascara, soft pink blush, and dark maroon lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled her side-parted curly tresses to one side and let them loose.

Pic Credits: Lisa Ray's Instagram