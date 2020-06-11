Lisa Ray Or Mithila Palkar, Whose Soothing Saree Are You More Likely To Drape? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, yes we can understand you wouldn't want to wear heavy sarees amid lockdown but what if those sarees are light and airy. Some sarees exude soothing vibe and we picked two sarees, which we are pretty sure you would want to wear these days. So, Lisa Ray and Mithila Palkar draped sarees recently and inspired us with their saree fashion.

Lisa Ray's Saree

Lisa Ray wore a saree recently and played with the shades of blue and grey. Her saree was dark blue-hued and featured white dotted patterns. It was draped comfortably and she teamed it with a round-collared grey blouse. Lisa looked elegant in her saree and she kept her look jewellery-free. The Close To The Bone actress upped her look with a pink lip shade and a red bindi. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Mithila Palkar's Saree

Mithila Palkar also recently was posed to perfection in her saree. She looked gorgeous and was posed in the rustic backdrop. She wore a blue-hued textured saree that featured silver zari border. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved plain blue blouse. Mithila also notched up her look with oxidised silver neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and the curly tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that.