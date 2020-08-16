ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra, Karishma Tanna, Radhika Apte, And Lisa Ray Inspire Us With Their Eye-Catching Masks

    By
    |

    This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks have become mandatory when we step outdoors. It is important to wear masks to protect ourselves and since masks have become so important, a number of designers have experimented with masks in terms of designs. They have made masks a fashion accessory to encourage people to wear masks. A number of Hindi film actresses have also been promoting mask fashion. So, from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Lisa Ray, here are the actresses who donned gorgeous masks and inspired us.

    Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Newspaper-Inspired Mask

    We absolutely loved Priyanka Chopra Jonas' newspaper-inspired mask, which was splashed in a white hue with black-hued designs and prints. The mask was interesting as we felt it could go with almost any outfit and Priyanka Chopra paired it with a yellow tee as she stepped out of her house. She captioned the picture as, "Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan."

    Courtesy: Karishma Tanna's Instagram

    Karishma Tanna's Bee-Patterned Mask

    The Khatron Ke Khiladi 2020 winner and Sanju actress, Karishma Tanna also wowed us with her statement mask. She wore a baby pink t-shirt, which had the words 'Fashion Emergency' written on it and she posed wearing a mask. Her mask was plain black in colour but the embellished bee pattern in golden and other multi-colours made her mask so eye-catching. She captioned her picture as, "Kinda cool 😎.Thanku @rippps for the cool mask 😷#thenewnormal #love."

    Courtesy: Radhika Apte's Instagram

    Radhika Apte's Bird-Printed Mask

    Recently, A Call To Spy actress, Radhika Apte also flaunted her mask, which featured quirky bird patterns. Her mask was white-hued and the bird patterns were green in colour. She paired her mask with a white tee and her mask is available on Myntra. We absolutely loved her mask and it exuded soothing vibes.

    Courtesy: Lisa Ray's Instagram

    Lisa Ray's Patch-Work And Hand-Painted Masks

    The Close To The Bone author, Lisa Ray didn't give us one mask but two masks goals and we found her masks absolutely pretty. So, she wore a stunning mask that featured patch-work and Rajasthani design sensibilities. This mask of hers was intricately-patterned and featured yellow, blue, red, and orange hues. She teamed it with huge geometrical-cut frames, which went well with her mask look.

    Her second mask was a cute one by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. It was a white-toned mask with hand-painted pink, yellow, and green floral pattern. We totally loved this mask and thought it will go well with white and pink floral dresses. She captioned her picture as, "Cute mask alert. Thank you @picchika for this hand-painted floral wonder. Brightens up this rainy day in #Singapore. A reminder not to complain that rain follows sun, follows rain. Can't wait to slip into the gorgeous sari you sent this weekend."

    So, which mask is your favourite from the list? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
