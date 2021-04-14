Your Stylish Summer Saree Looks Ft. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, And Mithila Palkar Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If draped impeccably, a saree can make us stand out from the crowd but amid pandemic, we normally don't tend to drape sarees. However, we encourage you to drape sarees as we felt inspired too after admiring the saree looks of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, and Mithila Palkar. The three actresses took to their respective Instagram feeds and flaunted their summer saree looks, which we have decoded for some saree inspiration. Be it a formal, festive, or maybe no-occasion at all, you can always wear exquisite sarees like these.

Photographer Courtesy: Suvigya

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Hand-Painted Saree

Fatima Sana Shaikh, whose saree looks are always impressive, wowed us again with her latest saree look. The Ludo actress wore a silk organza saree in grey shade with Ahi - Botanical 'Flamingo flowers' hand-painted on the saree. Fatima's saree was also accentuated by hand-embroidered gota. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless complementing blouse. Her saree was from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Styled by Akshita Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh upped her look with chic gold earrings from Anushka Jain Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and the bun completed her look.

Pictures Source: Instagram

Rubina Dilaik's Green And Yellow Saree

The Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik also won us with her saree look and with this saree and blouse, she offered us a fashionable summer treat. The Shakti actress wore a green-hued cotton saree with radiant leaf-green patterns. She paired her saree with a lemon-yellow blouse that featured statement ruffled sleeves. Her blouse was designed by Narayani Adukia. Rubina accessorised her look with a pair of large metallic hoops and gold-toned bangles. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and glossy eye shadow. The side-parted long copper tresses rounded out her spring fashion avatar.

Pictures Source: Instagram

Mithila Palkar's Pink Saree

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Mithila Palkar was dressed to impress in her pink-hued saree. The actress wore a plain light-pink saree that was enhanced by darker pink border. She teamed her simple yet stunning saree with a dark pink blouse that matched with the border of her saree. With this saree of hers, Mithila Palkar showed us how to slay it in sarees at stay-at-home festive occasions. With intricate silver neckpiece and complementing studs, her jewellery game was also on-point. The Little Things actress also flaunted her signature nose pin. The makeup was subtle with pink lip shade and a tiny pink bindi. The curly bun wrapped up her festive saree look.

So, whose saree game did you like the most? Let us know that.