Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: The 5 Stunning Traditional Outfits Of The Ludo Actress

1. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Red Lehenga Fatima Sana Shaikh looked gorgeous in her recent Raw Mango attire. She wore a red lehenga from the label and looked absolutely gorgeous. It was a silk lehenga set that consisted of a half-sleeved blouse with embellished accents and a skirt that was accentuated by gold-toned motifs. She wore a complementing red dupatta with her lehenga. The actress also carried a potli bag from Love To Bag. She accessorised her look with a gemstone-studded maangtikka, dazzling earrings, and a statement ring. Her jewellery came from Zariin and Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

2. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Blue Suit Fatima Sana Shaikh impressed us with her ethnic blue suit that featured a long kurta and flared trousers. Her ensemble was crafted out of silk fabric and enhanced by silver patterns. The trousers were pleated and she teamed her attire with a blue dupatta that was accentuated by gold patterns. She upped her look with jewellery from Zariin and Amrapali and it consisted of earrings and a ring. The makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

3. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Organza Saree A saree connoisseur, Fatima Sana Shaikh looked like a dream in her Torani saree. She wore an organza saree from the label and it was accentuated by white-toned sitara patterns. The saree was beautifully pleated and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless maroon blouse with embellished white-toned details. She wore elaborate earrings and a dainty ring. Her jewellery was from Anmol and Meraki By HarshiniVjayJethani. The makeup was enhanced by pink tones and the pink roses-adorned bun completed her look.

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Floral Saree On the occasion of Diwali 2020, Fatima Sana Shaikh gave us floral saree goals with her multi-hued floral saree that was adorned with pink, purple, yellow, and green floral accents. The saree was designed by Sabyasachi and Fatima paired it with the signature Sabyasachi belt, which kept her palla impeccable. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless shimmering black blouse. She spruced up her look with minimal accessories that were from Outhouse and the pink frames were from Vijay Opticians. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.