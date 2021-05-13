Just In
Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi And Fatima Sana Shaikh Inspired Subtle Makeup Ideas For Festival
The much-awaited festival Eid ul-Fitr is being celebrated on May 13-14 in India. The festival calls for celebration, meeting friends and relatives, exchanging gifts, enjoying delicious food, and most importantly spicing up your look with on-point makeup. However, this year, due to coronavirus pandemic, since the celebration will be limited and at home, wearing heavy and glam makeup makes no sense. So, for lockdown festival, we suggest to keep your makeup look sober, beautiful, and subtle. To help you, here are the 3 perfect subtle makeup ideas inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Janhvi Kapoor's Subtle Makeup Look
To get Janhvi Kapoor's subtle makeup look, first, apply the base with perfect proportion of foundation and concealer. Set the concealer in place with setting powder. Unlike Roohi actress, you can skip the contouring part. Highlight the high points of your face - the T-zone, the cheekbones, and the cupid's bow. Coming to the eyes, pick light brown eye shadow and apply it over your lids and on your lower lash line. Enhance the eye makeup with a light coat of mascara. Apply nude pink lipstick and overline your lips with lip pencil.
Nora Fatehi's Subtle Makeup Look
To get Nora Fatehi's subtle makeup look, all you need to do is first get the flawless base. You can skip primer and instead go for just foundation, concealer, and setting powder. Once done with the base, pick light pink eye shadow and brush it all over your lids, crease part, and lower lash line. Apply black kohl on your lower waterline and coat your eyelashes nicely with mascara. Softly blush up the apple of your cheeks. Pick your favourite shade of lipstick and overline your lips, using lip pencil.
Fatima Sana Shaikh's Subtle Makeup Look
Fatima Sana Shaikh sported subtle pink makeup look and it looked soothing to eyes. To get the similar look, first go for basic base, according to your skin and need. After you're done with base, go for pink eye shadow and apply it all over your lids. Blend it according to your desired intensity. Line your upper lash line with black eyeliner and coat your eye lashes with mascara. Apply soft blush on your cheeks and wrap your look with pink lip gloss.
So, whose makeup look would you like to copy this Eid? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Eid to all!
Pic Credits: Instagram