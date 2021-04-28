5 Stunning Lehengas From Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Covershoot You Could Choose From To Slay At Your Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

'My relationship with Indian wear started when I began learning Kathak about two years ago. It makes me feel very confident and comfortable. I think classic Indian pieces can make you feel pretty in a way that no other Western clothes can', quoted Janhvi Kapoor as she recently turned cover star for Khush Wedding Magazine's 8th Anniversary issue. The actress had a stunning photoshoot and in the pictures she posted, she was seen slaying in beautiful designer lehengas in pretty hues, from yellow to ivory to orange. All her gorgeous lehengas came from designer Abhinav Mishra's Summer 2021 collection while the traditional jewellery from AKM Mehrasons, spruced up her bridal avatars. So, let us take a closer look at her all lehengas and decode it for wedding fashion goals.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Golden Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a royal bride in her shimmering golden lehenga, which was heavily embellished and was accentuated by white and black heavy stone work. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved deep-neck matching backless blouse and draped an equally pretty dupatta that featured same-patterned embellished border. The Roohi actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, mathapatti, bracelet, and rings. She let loose her beautiful curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, mascara, and light pink lip shade.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Yellow And Pastel Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a modern-day bride in her light yellow lehenga, which featured shimmering pastel accents and heavy stone work. She teamed her beautiful lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse and completed her look with a sheer yellow dupatta that featured a pastel pink border with stones on it. The Dostana 2 actress upped her look with gold-toned ethnic-style studs, a heavy choker, bangles, and ring. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining curls loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Janhvi Kapoor In An Orange Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor picked a unique coloured lehenga and gave major modern bridal fashion goals. It was an orange shade lehenga, which was accentuated by silver starry patterns and intricate embellishments on the bottom half. She paired it with a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline same-patterned choli and draped a sheer dupatta. Her jewellery game was very strong. The Dhadak actress opted for green-pearls-detailed gold-toned maang tikka, heavy long choker, bangles, and ring. Janhvi pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a dazzling bun and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip tint.

Janhvi Kapoor In An Ivory Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to slay in an ivory lehenga, which was accentuated by silver shimmering patterns and little black stones. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless deep-neck matching choli and draped a lovely dupatta from the back around her arms. The Gunjan Saxena actress notched up her look with an exquisite layered necklace and stoned rings. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a braided tail and adorned it with a delicate silver hairband. Filled brows, pink eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, wrapped up her look.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Pastel Yellow Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor shined bright in a pastel yellow pretty lehenga, which was accentuated by subtle stylish checked patterns, white stones, and silver embellished border. She teamed her lehenga with a quarter-sleeved wide neck kurta-type choli that featured heavy silver embellishments. The Good Luck Jerry actress draped a net-fabric dupatta that had a lace border. Janhvi tied her side-twisted tresses into a half hairdo and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pale pink lipstick. Gold-toned maang tikka, long heavy earrings, golden kada, and rings upped her bridal look.

Cover Pic Source- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram