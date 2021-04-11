Janhvi Kapoor’s Pigtails Hairdo Will Remind You Of Your School Time But It’s Really Trending! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Remember when you were a kid and pigtails were your go-to school hairstyle? Well, how can someone even forget it! After all, childhood memories are the best memories that never fade away. In fact, those were the days, which all of us want to live again. Isn't it? But hey, guess what, your wish came true! Pigtails, which was the easiest and cutest hairstyles of school-time has broken the age barrier and is now trending as the cool hairstyle among women of all ages. The hairstyle has been tried and tested even by many celebrities and Janhvi Kapoor has lately joined the bandwagon.

Janhvi, who has now returned to work after having fun vacation in Maldives, recently took to her Instagram feed to share a throwback picture, where she was seen flaunting her bikini look and sporting pigtails. The Roohi actress looked super cute in the classic hairstyle and inspired us to bring the old school-time back with her pigtails. So, let us take a quick look at her hairstyle for goals.

So, in the latest picture on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting pigtails as she gave a quirky pose with her tongue out. She made two neat braids and for that she parted her hair from the centre. The Dostana 2 actress tied both the parts of her hair into two low braids. She didn't make use of hair-ties to tie the ends. Instead, she kept them loose, which unravelled her half braids. It looked super cool and chic.

Coming to the other part of her look that is her outfit and accessories, Janhvi was dressed to slay in a floral printed bikini with shades of yellow, green, and blue. The bikini set consisted of a strappy backless bralette top and low-waist bottoms. She teamed her look with small hoops and a pearl necklace. The actress went for no makeup look but her cheekbones were pink and glowing while the light pink lip shade rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about this cool hairstyle of Janhvi Kapoor? Won't you like to try it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram