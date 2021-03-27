Just In
Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Gorgeous Throwback Picture As She Misses Her Old Light Brown Hair Days
Janhvi Kapoor is never short of gorgeous pictures to treat her fans with. Though from the past few weeks, she has been making headlines due to her recently released film Roohi but it's also her gorgeous make-up looks and flawless hairstyles, that never fails to grab the attention of the people. From this, we can say that the actress definitely knows how to keep the interest of her fans alive. Lately too, Janhvi popped up on our Instagram feed and mesmerised our eyes with her beautiful look. The actress shared a throwback picture as she misses her old light brown hair days and also asked fans if she should get it re-done. Her hair colour and hair style, both looked marvellous. So, let us talk about her hair colour and hairstyle in detail.
So, the throwback picture showed Janhvi Kapoor, flaunting her silky gorgeous tresses, which was highlighted by light brown colour. She parted her hair from the centre and added beautiful curls at the bottom. Since, the actress was dressed ethereally, she went for long gold-toned jhumkas with chain-detailing. The chain went through her ears, which gave support to her hair from falling on her face.
Apart from her hair, Janhvi's make-up look was also stunning. Keeping the base flawless, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were softly filled, to make it look natural. She applied black kohl on her lower waterline, tightlined her upper waterline, and went for neutral-toned eyeshadow. The Dostana 2 actress coated her eyelashes with oodles of mascara. With soft blush and pink lip shade, she rounded out her look.
So, what do you think about this hair colour and makeup of Janhvi Kapoor? Do you think this hair colour suits her and she should get it done again? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram