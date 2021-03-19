Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, And Vaani Kapoor Take Our Breath Away With Their Sultry Looks In Slit Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whether they're stepping out for shoots or to attend red carpet events, Bollywood divas make sure they're in their fashionable best. The same happened recently with Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Lately, the trio got decked up in their slit dresses for different events and mesmerised us with their sultry looks. While Bhumi and Janhvi slayed in white and red dresses respectively, Vaani went for yellow number. So, let us take a close look at their attires and decode it for fashion goals.

Bhumi Pednekar In A White Printed Dress

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted sporting a sleeveless plunging-neckline white dress and shelling out major summer fashion goals. Her pretty midi dress was accentuated by tiny red dotted prints and a thigh-high side slit, that added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of pink sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and gold-toned neck pieces. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and wrapped her look with pink mask and matching sling bag.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Red Slit Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to slay in a strapless plunging-neckline red dress, which came from the label Valdrin Sahiti. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and a thigh-high side slit, that showed off her toned leg. The floor-sweeping long panel at the back, added dramatic quotient. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva teamed her dress with a pair of sandals and upped her look with silver-toned earrings. She let loose her curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, contoured cheekbones, and red lip tint.

Vaani Kapoor In A Yellow Slit Dress

Vaani Kapoor opted for a light-yellow hued skirt-top set from the label Sincerely Ria. Her set consisted of a strapless crop top, which featured criss cross detailing on the waist and at the back. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva teamed her crop top with a plain matching skirt, that had thigh-high side slit. The diva went jewellery-free and instead elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny lower lash line, eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and glossy pink lips.

So, what do you think about these dresses of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pics Source- Janhvi Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Instagram