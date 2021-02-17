Bhumi Pednekar Rocks Gorgeous Makeup Look In Soothing Pastel Shades To Signal The Arrival Of Spring Season Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The time of welcoming the spring season is near and so now is the perfect opportunity to shift from dark shades to pastels. Pastels are synonymous with spring. Pale pink, lavender, baby blue, soft yellow, peach, there are many soft shades to play with during this season. Pastel coloured makeup look is not only soothing to eyes but also goes well with day as well as night look. They look beautiful when applied to one feature or brushed on the entire face.

To signal the arrival of the spring and to inspire us, recently Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen flaunting gorgeous makeup look in soothing pastel shades. It was marked by pink and lavender eye shadow colours, soft pink blush, and glossy pale pink lipstick. Her makeup look is what you should definitely try out. Here's how you can recreate the complete makeup look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Pink eye shadow

• Lavender eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Pale pink lipstick

• Lip gloss

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Apply pink blush to the apple of your cheeks, using the blush brush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some pink eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease. Take your time in blending it until you get the desired intensity.

• Now, dip the same pink eyeshadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids. Blend well to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Drag the same eyeshadow on your lower lash line.

• Now, take some lavender eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it on your lids just above the upper lash line. Also, apply it on the tear-ducts.

• Blend both the eye shadow well together.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Fill and define your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying the pale pink lipstick.

• Top it off with lip gloss to get the perfect pout.

• Lastly, set your makeup in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Bhumi Pednekar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram