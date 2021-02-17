Just In
Bhumi Pednekar Sets Major Wedding Fashion Goals For Spring Season In Her Dreamy Pastel Blue Designer Lehenga
With spring wedding season around the corner, get ready to flaunt your ethnic fashion game in soothing pastel hues. Whether you're a bridesmaid or the guest, lehengas are signature fashion staple for all weddings. From the above two statements it's quite clear that all we are looking for is a lovely pastel lehenga to stand out during springtime wedding season. To inspire us, recently Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram feed to share a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a dreamy pastel blue modern lehenga, the diva looked super stunning and gave us major goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Bhumi Pednekar was dolled up in a beautiful pastel-blue lehenga, which came from the ace designer Manish Malhotra's stunning collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate badla and thread work with delicate pearl embellishments. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the Badhaai Do actress teamed her flared structured lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline heavily embroidered choli. She draped a sheer floral printed and golden striped dupatta over her one shoulder and completed her look with a pair of heels. Bhumi accessorised her look with tiny gold-toned studs and heavy choker that came from the designer Manish Malhotra's label.
Her makeup look was also very pretty and refreshing. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, mascara, pink and purple eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Takht actress let loose her side-parted shoulder-length tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.
We absolutely loved this lehenga of Bhumi Pednekar. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram