Airport Fashion: Kangana Ranaut Looks Resplendent In A Yellow Saree While Janhvi Kapoor Rocks In Jumpsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it for film promotions, shooting, vacations, or any other important meeting, Bollywood celebrities are constantly travelling. So, every time they arrive at the airport, they always make heads turn in their spectacular outfits. While some keep it chic and casual, some take the airport fashion game to another level in their stylish numbers. Recently, Kangana Ranaut and Janhvi Kapoor made stunning statements at the airport. While Kangana looked resplendent in a bright yellow saree, Janhvi rocked in a printed jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.

Kangana Ranaut In A Bright Yellow Saree

Kangana Ranaut made all heads turn with her stylish look in a bright yellow saree at the airport. Her beautiful yellow saree was accentuated by intricate white prints and golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse. The Thalaivi actress completed her look with flat sandals and accessorised her look with a pair of pretty earrings. She tied her tresses into a bun and wrapped her look with red lip tint while the black reflectors, added to cool quotient.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Printed Jumpsuit

Janhvi Kapoor looked super chic in a plunging-neckline full-length jumpsuit, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. She layered her jumpsuit with a quarter-sleeved black shrug and completed her look with a pair of brown sandals. The Roohi actress notched up her look with a few chain neck pieces, bracelets, and a printed hand bag. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and rounded out her look with a white mask.

So, what do you think about this airport look of Kangana Ranaut and Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.