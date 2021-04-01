Kangana Ranaut Amazes Us With Her Stylish Look In A Pink Saree And Traditional Look In An Ivory Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kangana Ranaut has been mesmerising us with a lot of her saree looks these days as she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled Thalaivi. Last week, she sported two beautiful sarees as she got ready for the film's trailer launch and for her birthday celebration. Recently again, she treated us with her two saree looks. One was a look in pink saree from the poster of film's first song Chali Chali while the other was her traditional look in an ivory saree, as she flew to Udaipur to meet someone special. The actress looked very beautiful in both the sarees. So, let us take a close look at her both sarees and decode it.

Kangana Ranaut In A Pink Saree

In the first look of the song Chali Chali from Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut was seen sporting a light-pink colour saree and looking stylish. She kept the saree above ankle-length and draped its pallu in a classic way with a unique twist. The border of her saree was accentuated by a thin golden border while the golden embellished belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress teamed her saree with a one-shoulder blouse and upped her look with a pair of tiny studs. Giving her look the 90s vibe, she pulled back her tresses into a high side ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

Kangana Ranaut In An Ivory Saree

Kangana Ranaut looked traditionally best in her ivory saree that was accentuated by subtle prints adorned on it and a light golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style that featured ripped border. The diva teamed her saree with a sleeveless pure white blouse and completed her look with a pair of golden heels. She accessoirsed her look with gold-toned earrings and rings and elevated her look with oversized black sunglasses and pink lip shade. Kangana pulled back her tresses into a bun and adorned it with pretty white mogra flowers.

So, what do you think about these saree looks of Kangana Ranaut? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram