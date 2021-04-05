Just In
Airport Fashion: Janhvi Kapoor Has A Stylish Airport Look Lesson For Bob Marley Fans
Janhvi Kapoor's latest airport outfit was comfy, colourful, and inspired by classics. She gave us a winning airport fashion goal and something we could try too. So, if you are a Bob Marley fan and want to wear something that could make heads turn at the airport, this is the outfit you need and we have decoded the look for you.
So, Janhvi wore a purple-hued tee, which featured a printed picture of the late legendary singer Bob Marley holding an orange-hued guitar. She teamed her eye-catching t-shirt with tie and dye pyjamas, which were splashed in the shades of aqua blue, purple, yellow, and white. Not only was her pairing of top and bottoms was awesome, Janhvi Kapoor's leather jacket accentuated her look.
The Roohi actress wore a pair of black-hued ankle-length boots, which went well with her look. Following the safety protocols amid Covid-19 pandemic, Janhvi wore a mask and spectacles. She carried a textured side bag with her and the middle-parted long tresses rounded out her look. We found this look of Janhvi Kapoor's really cool. So, what do you think about her latest airport look? Let us know that.