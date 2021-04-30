Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Fatima Sana Shaikh Slays In Skirt, Top And Boots; Here Are 5 Styling Tips To Note! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has continuously been promoting her latest film Ajeeb Daastaans, which is now streaming on Netflix. From pantsuit to saree to mini dresses, she has left not even a single opportunity to flaunt her different looks and steal the attention of the audience. And it's really working as her sartorial looks are so awesome that we just can't overlook. Recently, Fatima came up with another look in a western attire. She slayed it in a skirt, top, and boots and looked stunning. Not only she looked stunning but we also learnt 5 styling tips in just one look that can help you in elevating your style. So, let us take a look at her complete attire first and then the styling tips.

So, for the recent promotional round, Fatima Sana Shaikh got dressed to impress in a skirt-top combo, which was from the brand Zara. Her top that looked like a crop shirt, had boyfriend sleeves and overlap detailing. Her top also featured strings, which she tied in a criss-cross manner around her waist and it added to the stylish quotient. Styled by Akshita Singh, the actress teamed the top with a mini side-knotted black skirt that was accentuated by white striped patterns. She completed her look with white pointed heel boots and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned chunky earrings that came from Antarez label.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Fatima slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She tied her all tresses into a high ponytail and looked super amazing.

So, now that we are impressed with her stylish western look, let us take a look at the styling tips, the actress gave us with this look.

1. Teaming your dress with complimenting heels is fine but matching the colour of top and footwear will add extra eye-catching factor to your look.

2. Let your chunky stylish earrings make the fashion statement.

3. Crop tops are so usual. Tie-up tops are more interesting and it can spice up your look.

4. Either go for a printed top with plain skirt or plain top with printed skirt. If both pieces of your outfit are plain or both are printed, it wouldn't make you stand out.

5. Heel boots boost confidence and improve posture of your body.

So, what do you think about this look of Fatima Sana Shaikh? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram