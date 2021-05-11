Nora Fatehi Sparkles In A Sequin Multicolour Pantsuit And Looks Oh-So-Sizzling In Her Latest Instagram Post Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We fall short for words to describe how much we love Nora Fatehi's fashion choices. The actress is an absolute stunner and her stylish fashionable clothes always leave us speechless. Nora, who is always on a slaying spree, often takes internet by storm with her striking pictures. Each time she posts pictures from her new photoshoot in a brand-new outfit, she surely makes headlines. Recently, Nora Fatehi yet again mesmerised her fans with a fresh set of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen sporting multi-colour sequinned pantsuit. The Street Dancer 3D actress looked super sizzling and showed how a pantsuit can be glamorous as well. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the pictures, Nora Fatehi was seen dressed in a sky-blue sequinned pantsuit, which came from the ace designer Naeem Khan's Fall 2021 collection. Her sparkling suit was accentuated by red, yellow, and black patterns all over. It consisted of a full-sleeved black lapel one-buttoned blazer and high-waist flared pants. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Bhuj actress layered her blazer with a black leather bustier that came from Pilar Del Campo. She completed her look with a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin and accessorised her look with silver-toned crystals-detailed long earrings by Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and gold-toned big statement ring from the label Tara.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Dilbar star slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohl, brown eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip liner, and pink lipstick spruced up her look. The dancing diva let loose her side-parted wet tresses and oozed oomph.

We absolutely loved this sequin pantsuit and sizzling look of Nora Fatehi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.