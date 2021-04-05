ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Fatima Sana Shaikh Slays It In A Red Bandhani Semi-Formal Outfit

    By
    |

    Ludo actress Fatima Sana Shaikh flaunted her favourite hue, which is red, and raised the fashion bar. She wore a red semi-formal outfit for the promotions of Ajeeb Daastaans and looked impressive as ever. This was an all-red look with on-point makeup, and Fatima was styled by Akshita Singh. We have decoded her outfit and look for you.

    So, for the promotions of her upcoming series, Fatima sported an ensemble from Label Anushree. Her red Bandhani printed attire came from the label's Rang collection. Her outfit consisted of a structured Bandhani jacket that was collared and matching pants. The jacket featured subtle accents on the lapel and Fatima Sana Shaikh teamed her ensemble with plain red crop top, which went well with her outfit. In order to nail the complete red look, Fatima wore a pair of red pencil heels.

    Her jewellery game was minimal and subtle, and her jewellery was from Eurumme Jewellery and Talisman. The makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The smoky kohl look accentuated her style and the middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Posed with her cute pet, Fatima Sana Shaikh looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that.

    Pictures Source: Instagram

    More FATIMA SANA SHAIKH News

    Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close