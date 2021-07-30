Fatima Sana Shaikh Slays It In Two Stunning Outfits: Which Look Do You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Fatima Sana Shaikh is making us want to update our fashion wardrobe and slaying it in style with her photoshoots. She gave us two stunning outfit goals and inspired us fashionably. While her one ensemble was about colourful patterns, the other attire was splashed in the shades of blue. Styled by Akshita Singh, we have decoded her two outfits for you.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Patterned Shirt

This gorgeous shirt of Fatima Sana Shaikh was from a thrift store and it was about pattern play. It was a collared shirt that was full-sleeved and featured playful patterns. The shirt was multi-hued and accentuated by muted hues in the shades of mustard, blue, and red. The makeup was highlighted by natural tones and glossy-pink lip shade. The contoured cheekbones and subtle eye makeup also upped her look. The side-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Blue Look

The actress looked amazing in her all-blue outfit. Her outfit was from the label, Nikita Mhaisalkar and consisted of a sleeveless cropped top and straight-fit denims. The quilted and patterned jacket went well with her ensemble and this whole combination made for an awesome street-style wear. She paired her ensemble with pointed white shoes. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and soft eye makeup. The softly-curled highlighted tresses completed her look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Bharat Rawail