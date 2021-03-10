Roohi Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha And Other Celebs Make Fashion Statement In Their Chic Outfits

Rajkummar Rao In A Black Indo-Western Attire Rajkummar Rao, the main male lead actor of the film, gave major fashion moment as he arrived at the screening event flaunting Indo-western look. He sported a black sheen kurta, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front black jacket. The actor teamed his kurta and jacket with plain black bottoms and completed his look with a pair of black loafers. Short hair and clean shave look rounded out his avatar.

Nushrat Bharucha In A White Top And Pink Palazzo Nushrat Bharucha looked extremely gorgeous as she got dressed in a sleeveless one-shoulder plain white crop top. She teamed her top with a high-waist flared pink palazzo pants and completed her look with a pair of neutral-toned heels. The actress accessorised her look with earrings and rings while the nail paint and golden chain detailed sling bag upped her look. Nushrat let loose her mid-parted layered curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pale pink lipstick.

Varun Sharma In A White Jacket And Ripped Denims Varun Sharma, another lead star of the film, was dressed in his fashionable best for the screening and looked stylish. He donned a crew-neck plain black tee and layered it with a quarter-sleeved open-front white jacket. The actor teamed his tee and jacket with blue denim jeans that had ripped detailing. He completed his look with a pair of printed blue funky shoes that upped his stylish avatar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh In A Printed Blue Maxi Dress Fatima Sana Shaikh was decked up in a sleeveless blue easy-breezy maxi dress, which was accentuated by light-blue and white floral patterns and tiny dotted prints. Her dress featured multiple layers with a lace border on each layer. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with a printed black sling bag, earrings, and a gold-toned chain neckpiece. Fatima pulled all her side-parted layered tresses to one side and let them loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.