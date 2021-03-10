Just In
Roohi Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha And Other Celebs Make Fashion Statement In Their Chic Outfits
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy film Roohi is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on 11 March 2021. Yesterday, the filmmakers organised a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood celebs like Nushrat Bharucha, Boney Kapoor, and others, including the lead stars. At the event, the actors made stunning statement in their chic outfits and caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at the celebs' outfits and decode it for goals.
Rajkummar Rao In A Black Indo-Western Attire
Rajkummar Rao, the main male lead actor of the film, gave major fashion moment as he arrived at the screening event flaunting Indo-western look. He sported a black sheen kurta, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front black jacket. The actor teamed his kurta and jacket with plain black bottoms and completed his look with a pair of black loafers. Short hair and clean shave look rounded out his avatar.
Nushrat Bharucha In A White Top And Pink Palazzo
Nushrat Bharucha looked extremely gorgeous as she got dressed in a sleeveless one-shoulder plain white crop top. She teamed her top with a high-waist flared pink palazzo pants and completed her look with a pair of neutral-toned heels. The actress accessorised her look with earrings and rings while the nail paint and golden chain detailed sling bag upped her look. Nushrat let loose her mid-parted layered curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pale pink lipstick.
Varun Sharma In A White Jacket And Ripped Denims
Varun Sharma, another lead star of the film, was dressed in his fashionable best for the screening and looked stylish. He donned a crew-neck plain black tee and layered it with a quarter-sleeved open-front white jacket. The actor teamed his tee and jacket with blue denim jeans that had ripped detailing. He completed his look with a pair of printed blue funky shoes that upped his stylish avatar.
Fatima Sana Shaikh In A Printed Blue Maxi Dress
Fatima Sana Shaikh was decked up in a sleeveless blue easy-breezy maxi dress, which was accentuated by light-blue and white floral patterns and tiny dotted prints. Her dress featured multiple layers with a lace border on each layer. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with a printed black sling bag, earrings, and a gold-toned chain neckpiece. Fatima pulled all her side-parted layered tresses to one side and let them loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Boney Kapoor In A White Kurta-Pyjama
Boney Kapoor attended daughter Janhvi Kapoor's film screening in a white kurta-pyjama and made many heads turn. His quarter-sleeved half-placket pure white kurta featured a side pocket and side slits. The producer teamed it with pure white comfy pyjama and completed his look with a pair of black loafers. The silver-toned wrist watch elevated his look. He also sported a very interesting mask of white colour that had a quote saying #IusedToBeAKurta, which was really funny.
What do you think about these fashionable looks of the B-town celebs? Whose look from the screening event did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.