Your White Dress Edit Ft. Urvashi Dholakia And Fatima Sana Shaikh Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Like a white shirt, a white dress can also make you look distinctive instantly and if you religiously follow trends, you can be rest assured that your white dress can never go out of vogue. Be it flared or structured, a white dress is a classic for a reason. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Urvashi Dholakia recently flaunted white dresses and we couldn't take our eyes off them. We have decoded their white dresses for you and mentioned the occasion for which that white dress is particularly suited.

Photographer Couretsy: Rahul Lokare/Flamingo Productions

Urvashi Dholakia's White Dress

So, if you are looking forward to attending a semi-formal event or have an important office meeting, Urvashi Dholakia's dress is perfect for you. The actress looked smart and fresh in her Zara dress that was white-hued and collared. Her dress was three-quarter-sleeved and flared at the hem. It was a lightweight dress and she teamed it with a pair of heels from the label, Nine West. Her neon yellow heels colour-blocked her attire and the golden shades totally accentuated her look. She spruced up her look with a diamond bracelet and yellow-stone neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade, bright yellow nail lacquer, and the long softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Suvigya

Fatima Sana Shaikh's White Dress

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked stunning in her white dress that she wore one of the promotional rounds of Ajeeb Daastaans. She wore a round-necked dress that was backless, which added to the bold quotient. The dress also featured a side slit and it was a bodycon number that came from Atsu. You can wear this white dress for casual occasions like parties. She paired her dress with yellow pointed pumps from Louboutin. She accessorised her look with dainty gold-toned jewellery. Her jewellery came from Antarez Jewels, Eurumme, and Anushka Jain Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and the high ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose white dress did you like more? Let us know that.