Happy Birthday Urvashi Dholakia: Her Stylish Looks As Komolika From Kasautii Zindagii Kay Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 July 1979, Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay season one. As we all know, Komolika is one of the most iconic characters on Indian television and it's only because of the brilliant acting done by the actress. The rolling of her hair strand with the musical tune of Nikaa in the background, gave her character an identity and significance. Her stylish aura and fashionable looks in all the episodes never failed to catch anyone's attention. As Urvashi turns a year older today, let us take a look at the outfits, sported by her as Komolika in the serial.

Urvashi Dholakia In A Black Suit Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika sported a black and white ethnic suit, which consisted of a half-sleeved kurti and white dupatta. Her kurti was accentuated by silver embellished patterns and she accessorised her look with a pair of big silver-toned earrings and a pendant chain neckpiece. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half high-bun and let the remaining curly tresses loose. Four silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, black eye shadow, and glossy light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Urvashi Dholakia In A Dual-Toned Saree Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika donned a dual-toned (purple and green) saree, which was accentuated by subtle silver dotted prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed itwith a strapless dark yellow blouse. As always, her jewellery game was very strong. She opted for a pair of long silver-toned earrings, a plunging mangalsutra, an armlet, bangles, wrist watch, and rings. Big red vermilion, vertical bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining straight tresses loose. Urvashi Dholakia In A Striped Saree Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika draped a saree, which was accentuated by black and white striped patterns. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse. The actress notched up her look with a silver-toned necklace that had drop-detailing. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with vertical silver bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes, dramatic black eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy nude pink lip shade. Urvashi Dholakia In A Blue Dress Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika was decked up in a sleeveless round-collar blue dress. She teamed her dress with a matching heavy feather-detailed stole, which added stylish quotient to her look. The diva upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, an exquisite necklace, bracelet, and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted straight tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, black eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-hued glossy lip shade.

Urvashi Dholakia really nailed all her looks and did full justice to the character. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Urvashi Dholakia!

Pic Credits: Instagram