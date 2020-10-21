Navratri 2020: Vidya Balan, Hina Khan And Urvashi Dholakia’s Red Outfits To Brighten Up The Day Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Navratri is not just the most celebrated festival in India but it's the best occasion to flaunt your ethnic fashion game, that too for good nine days. As the festival is in the air, we don't want you to miss the opportunity of dressing your best in traditional ensembles and that's the reason we are daily coming up with some outfit ideas to inspire you and to up your festive mood. Today, we have come with three different red outfits, that will definitely brighten up your day. The divas namely Vidya Balan, Hina Khan, and Urvashi Dholakia were recently spotted raising temperature in their beautiful numbers. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Vidya Balan In A Bright Red Banarasi Saree

Vidya Balan treated us with her absolutely beautiful look in a lovely bright-red banarasi silk saree, which came from the label Raisin. Her saree was accentuated by woven motifs and intricately printed border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved round-collar plain blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned chandelier earrings and kada. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and spruced up her look with tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade.

Hina Khan In A Crimson Red Suit

For one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan opted for a crimson-red suit by Drishti & Zahabia. Her three-piece suit consisted of a modal silk kurta, which was accentuated by multi-hued geometric patterns. She teamed her kurta with straight chanderi silk pants and topped off her ensemble with full-sleeved open-front long jacket. Her pretty jacket featured multi-hued intricately embroidered prints. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Hacked actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels from Stoffa. She upped her look with a nath, gold-toned earrings and ring from Curio Cottage. Hina pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a half-hairdo and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, golden eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

Urvashi Dholakia In A Bright Red Suit

Urvashi Dholakia sported a bright red ethnic suit, which came from the label Bunaai and looked extremely pretty in it. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline long kurti, that was intricately embroidered and featured side slits. She teamed her kurti with matching plain palazzo pants and draped an equally-pretty dupatta, that was accentuated by subtle white prints. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels and notched up her look with green-pearl detailed jhumkis. She pulled back her poofy highlighted tresses and let them loose. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and glossy red lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these red ethnic outfits of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Vidya Balan, Urvashi Dholakia