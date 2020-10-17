Navaratri 2020: Hina Khan, Vidya Balan, And Other Divas’ Saree-Pants Are Stylish And Easy To Manage Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

India's most celebrated festival Navaratri 2020 is around the corner and since it's a nine-day festival, we are sure everyone must be in dilemma about what to wear on what day. When it comes to festivals, obviously dressing up traditionally, especially in sarees, has always been our first and foremost preference. However, sometimes, ladies end up ditching sarees at the last moment, thinking of how uncomfortable and uneasy they might feel.

So, all those, who missed flaunting their saree game in the previous festivals due to the above-mentioned reasons, we have got a solution for you! If sarees are really tiring and hard to manage, you can instead opt for saree-pants. Trust us, they look stylish and are super easy to carry. Here are some celebs-approved saree pants to inspire you and help you pick the right number.

Hina Khan’s Brown Printed Saree And Dhoti Pants For an award function, Hina Khan opted for a light-brown half-saree from the label Pasha India, which was intricately printed and she draped it in a stylish way. She teamed her saree with white dhoti pants and strappy crop top that featured intricate brown patterns. The Bigg Boss 14 senior layered her crop top with a sheer white organza blouse while the matching bow-shaped knotted belt, added structure to her attire and looked cute. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with heavy metallic necklace, bangles, and rings. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a French braid and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude-pink lip shade. Vidya Balan’s Grey Printed Saree And Loose Pants For the Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calender launch event, Vidya Balan was decked up in a pretty grey saree by Aartivijay Gupta, which was accentuated by intricate black-hued patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The Shakuntala Devi actress teamed her saree with matching loose pants and half-sleeved equally pretty blouse. She completed her look with black sandals and upped her look with a pair of studs, earcuffs, rings, and black nail paint. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shweta Tiwari’s Pink Striped Saree And Slim Fit Pants Shweta Tiwari sported a fuchsia-pink leheriya saree from the label Nitisha, which was accentuated by thin white striped patterns. Styled by Victor Robinson, she draped the pallu of her saree with minimal pleats in a classic way. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress teamed her saree with plain pink slim-fit pants and half-sleeved blouse that featured dotted prints. She completed her look with printed heels and notched up her look with red and green pearls detailed heavy earrings and multi-hued bracelet from the label Kohar by Kanika. Shweta let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and elevated her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, pink lip shade. Shilpa Shetty’s Yellow Printed Saree And Dhoti Pants Shilpa Shetty was dressed to impress in a pretty yellow saree by Sonam Luthria, which was accentuated by intricate prints and heavy floral patterns at the border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped it in a stylish way while the golden embellished belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Nikamma actress teamed her saree with plain yellow dhoti pants and equally-pretty printed strapless blouse. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels from Truffle Collection India and accessorised her look with heavy metallic earrings, bangles, and rings. Her jewellery came from Minerali Store, Aquamarine, and by Sangeeta Boochra. Shilpa tied her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses into a neat ponytail and enhanced her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.

So, whose saree will you pick for this Navaratri? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Vidya Balan, Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra