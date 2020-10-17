Navratri 2020: Vidya Balan Wins Us With Her Exquisite Silk Saree And Gorgeous Gold Jewellery Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan wished her fans a Happy Navratri, as she took to Instagram to caption her picture, 'Happy Navratri 🤩... Happy #GoddessPower time.' The actress wore a radiant silk saree on the first day of the Navratri festival and looked resplendent. The Shakuntala Devi actress also notched up her look with exquisite jewellery set and we have decoded her festive-special attire and look for you.

Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya beckoned us to opt for classic style and drape a silk brocade saree for the occasion. It was a handloom saree that captured the festive essence as it was luminescent. Her saree was accentuated by shimmering shades of red and golden, and the Kanjeevaram zari border of the saree enhanced the saree look. A saree connoisseur, Vidya Balan's saree was meticulously pleated and she teamed it with a red-hued half-sleeved blouse that was crafted out of silk fabric.

Well, the actress didn't only ace the festive look with her saree but also gave her followers gold jewellery goals. Vidya wore an elaborate set of gold jewellery. She wore temple jewellery set and her accessories included a heavy necklace with an intricately-done pendant, statement ring, gorgeous bangles, and a stunning pair of jhumkis. Vidya's cheekbones were highlighted and contoured, her eye makeup was lit up by pink eye shadow, and red lip shade upped her look. The middle-parted sindoor-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram