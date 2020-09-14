Shakuntala Devi Actress Vidya Balan’s Latest Saree Looks; This Saree Of Hers Is Our Favourite Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan has the most amazing collection of sarees. The actress and saree connoisseur recently draped sarees for the e-interviews. Each latest saree of the Shakuntala Devi actress was gorgeous and she slayed it in style. From simple florals to quirky accents, Vidya Balan draped different sarees in a myriad of hues. She was styled by Who Wore What When. So, let's decode her latest set of sarees and find out our favourite number.

Vidya Balan's Crimson And White Floral Saree

The actress gave us office-wear saree goals with her crimson and white floral saree, which she draped impeccably. Her saree came from the label, Saundh and she wore a beautiful crimson-printed saree from the brand's collection, Katha. Vidya Balan wore this saree for a virtual event. It was the linen ivory and crimson saree that had pom-poms on the pallu. Vidya teamed her saree with a half-sleeved red blouse, which went well with her saree. The saree is priced at INR 8,995. She accessorised her look with stunning earrings and bracelets, which came from the Gold Polish collection of Silver Galleria. The makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Hand-painted Kalamkari Saree

Vidya Balan exuded festive vibes with this stunning saree of hers. The Paa actress wore an Itrh saree, the original price of which is INR 74,999. So, it is an expensive number and Vidya looked absolutely amazing in this saree of hers. It was a hand-painted kalamkari saree, which featured multi-hued floral motifs. The saree was also enhanced by zardozi and dabka highlights. Vidya paired her saree with a half-sleeved gold metallic handwoven lampi blouse, which went well with her saree. She notched up her look with an elaborate pair of yellow gemstone and diamond earrings from Goenka India. This time, the makeup was upped by muted pink lip shade, softly-contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted bun completed her ethnic look.

Vidya Balan's Black Patterned Saree

Vidya Balan also draped a stunning and smart saree from the House of Masaba. It was a plain black saree that was draped impeccably by the actress. The saree also featured intricately-done nature-inspired pattern in silver threadwork on the fall of the saree. The Mission Mangal actress's saree was also highlighted by zari border and she teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse that featured a crisp neckline. Her jewellery look was minimal this time. She spruced up her look with black-toned danglers that came from Studio Metallurgy. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her traditional avatar.

Vidya Balan's Yellow, Green, And White Saree

Vidya Balan also exuded cheerful vibes with this saree of hers. She wore a saree, which came from the label, NandiDimps. It was a simple handwoven saree, which was accentuated by a pristine white hue. The saree also featured a yellow border with green piping. We also loved the hand-painted graphic on her saree and the Kahaani actress paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse. Her meticulously-crafted neckpiece from Azotiique by Varun Raheja absolutely notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted hairdo completed her traditional look.

We are confused Vidya Balan's crimson floral saree by Saundh and black patterned saree by House of Masaba. However, we liked her floral-patterned Saundh saree more. Which saree of hers did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Who Wore What When and Vidya Balan's Instagram