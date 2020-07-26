Vidya Balan Inspires Us With Her Handwoven Sarees; Take A Look At Her Exquisite Saree Collection Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan is a saree enthusiast and for her upcoming movie, Shakuntala Devi promotions the seasoned actress has been donning sarees. The charming actress is not just flaunting stunning sarees but with her promotional rounds has been highlighting the country's textile traditions. Well, the actress has us saree-inspired and we wish we had at least one saree from her collection, if not more. With her sarees, she also promoted weavers of the country as a part of the Vocal For Local initiative. And she was styled by Who Wore What When. Let's talk about her saree fashion.

Vidya Balan's Pink Pattern Saree

The actress absolutely wowed us with this pink saree of hers. She looked totally stunning in her saree, which was designed by Anavila. The light pink linen saree was block-printed in Gujarat and crafted in Bengal. The saree seemed soothing and featured motifs in dark pink and yellow hues. The saree was also accentuated by red piping and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved blouse that featured yellow and pink stripes. She accessorised her look with floral-patterned rings and complementing earrings. Her jewellery came from the label Roma. The makeup was highlighted by winged kohl, pink lip shade, and a small pink bindi. The middle-parted bun was tied with a band and that completed her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Red Floral Saree

For one of the promotional rounds, Vidya Balan draped a red saree that was designed by Ayush Kejriwal. It was a silk saree, which was digitally printed and this mulberry silk saree was meticulously manufactured, in order to ensure low-waste. Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram to share a message, "#Vocalforlocal also means you ask questions before you make a purchase, and only buy when you are satisfied that you are not a part of harm." It was a red and white saree with floral accents and a matching half-sleeved blouse. Her gorgeous cord bracelet and statement earrings came from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by brownish-red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Black And White Saree

Vidya Balan also wore a saree that exuded contemporary vibes. Her saree was splashed in a black and white hue and came from the label, Shuffling Suitcases. It was a light saree that was splashed in the shade of black and contrasted by white hue. Her saree was also accentuated by pink tassels. It was a mul mul saree and ideal for scorching summer. This saree was crafted by the weavers in Delhi and she paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse that featured black, red, and grey stripes. She wore statement nature-inspired rings, which we couldn't take our eyes off and also upped her look with delicate earrings. Her accessories came from Moha by Geetanjali. The makeup was notched up by light red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Vidya Balan's Red And Orange Saree

A saree enthusiast, Vidya Balan also draped a Korvai Kora Cotton saree that was woven in the district of Coimbatore. She bought this saree from a weaver's exhibition and it was a textured red saree that featured an orange border with shimmering zari border. The actress also stated that this saree gets softer with each wear and she teamed it with a mustard yellow blouse. She upped her look with gold hoops that came from the label, Zariin. The makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade, a tiny red bindi, and smoky kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Black And Golden Saree

For one of the e-promotional rounds of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan draped a black and golden saree. This saree was also bought by the actress from a weaver's exhibition. It was also a Korvai cotton weave saree. Talking about the weavers, Vidya said, "Weaver's are their best designer's. They know the limitations of the humble loom and hence make innovations within those limitations." The saree's double border that was accentuated by intricately-done threadwork was block-printed by the artisan. She paired her saree with a sleeveless black blouse and gave it a modern touch. She wore metallic gold earrings to up her look. The actress painted her nails red and enhanced her look with a pink lip shade and smoky eyes. She completed her look with a middle-parted ponytail.

Vidya Balan's Pink Floral Saree

Vidya Balan also draped a pink saree, which was from Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan. It was a handwoven chanderi saree and it was a pastel pink number. Her saree was enhanced by white floral patterns. It was an impeccably-pleated saree, which the actress paired with a dark yellow blouse. Her saree seemed ideal for all occasions and she accessorised her look with a chic ring. She also upped her look with complementing floral earrings. Her makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and kohl shadow. The neat bun wrapped up her look.

So, which handwoven saree of Vidya Balan would you want to drape if given a choice? Let us know that.