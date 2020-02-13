Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan’s Colour-Blocked Pujo Sari Is Perfect For Religious Functions

ENGLISH

    One of the most versatile actress in Bollywood, Vidya Balan has impressed us not just with her film picks but also with her sartorial choices. Be it film promotions, grand events, or any other public appearances, she has been treating our eyes with her elegant looks in ethnic outfits. Recently, the diva stepped out to attend an event at St Xavier's college in Mumbai, sporting a beautiful colour-blocked pujo sari. With her pretty sari, she caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her sari, which looked perfect for religious functions.

    So, for the event, Vidya Balan donned a pretty Chanderi silk pujo sari, which came from the label Chhapa. Her colour-blocked sari featured ivory, ruby red, and butterscotch yellow shades and subtle fish prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her sari in a Nivi style that was accentuated by pom-poms. The diva teamed her sari with a half-sleeved ivory blouse, which also featured yellow fish prints. On the jewellery front, Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis and necklace.

    On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slight contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, tiny black bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Shakuntala Devi actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a back low bun and adorned it with orange-hued hread.

    We really liked Vidya Balan's colour-blocked sari. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

