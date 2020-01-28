Shakuntala Devi Actress Vidya Balan's Events Diary Is About Slay-Worthy Traditional Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan is on a non-stopping slaying spree as she has been promoting her upcoming Bollywood film, Shakuntala Devi. Not just at the promotional rounds but the actress has also been making fashionable splashes with her outfits at other events too. Her outfits had made many heads turn. Styled by Who Wore What When, each outfit of hers gave us major fashion goals, but let us take a look at her recent six designer outfits, which were highly impressive.

Vidya Balan In A Dark Purple Kurti And Skirt At a Catch event in Lucknow, Vidya Balan was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved round-collar dark-purple long kurti by well-known label, Sukriti & Aakriti. Her kurti was accentuated by golden dotted prints and embellished border. She teamed it with floor-length matching skirt that featured golden stripes and completed her look with same-hued dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and ring. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, pink-hued eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. Vidya Balan tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a back low bun. Vidya Balan In Skirt-Top And Printed Jacket With this outfit, Vidya Balan gave us a fashion tip on how to add ethnic touch to a western dress. She wore this dress for film promotions in Delhi. Basically, she wore a white top with black prints and paired it with a long midnight-blue hued skirt. She paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned long ivory jacket, which was accentuated by intricate red embroidery and exuded ethnic vibes. Her ensemble came from noted designer Anamika Khanna's collections. The diva continued flaunting her western look with black heel boots and quirky drop earrings. The mid-parted neat ponytail enhanced her look and she rounded out her Indo-western avatar with pointed brows, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Purple Dress And Black Jacket For film promotions, Vidya Balan donned a sweetheart-neckline asymmetrical hemline long purple dress, which came from the label Koashee by Shubhitaa. It was a flared dress that featured printed checkered patterns. The actress layered it with a full-sleeved knotted black jacket and completed her look with black boots from Aldo. Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Vidya Balan In A Red Silk Sari At the FICCI event in Kolkata, Vidya Balan was a vision in a red silk sari, which came from the label Little Things. Her gorgeous sari featured Matisse prints and white border. She draped the floor-touching pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved round-collar red-white striped backless blouse. On the jewellery front, she opted for a pair of ethnic earrings from Senco Gold & Diamonds. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade elevated her look. Vidya Balan In An Orange Suit Vidya Balan recently radiated desi vibes with an orange-hued suit, that came from the label Lajjoo C. Her suit consisted of a round-collar with keyhole neckline long kura, which was accentuated by zardosi work and featured side slits. She teamed it with matching loose bottoms and sheer dupatta. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals from The Shoe Tales and cute potli bag from The Pink Potli. On the jewellery front, she accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings while the tiny red bindi upped her look. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark lip shade rounded out her look. Vidya Balan tied her side-party tresses into a neat hairdo. Vidya Balan In A Purple Sari For Umang, Vidya Balan opted for a lovely purple-hued sari by designer Gaurang Shah, which was accentuated by golden dotted prints and intricately-embroidered broad border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a matching half-sleeved backless blouse. The diva enhanced her look with gold-toned earrings and a bangle. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Vidya made neat braided tail from her mid-parted sleek tresses, which went well with her look.

Vidya Balan looked extremely stunning in each outfit of hers and we are majorly inspired by her fashion. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan