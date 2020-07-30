Vidya Balan’s Latest Organza Saree Features Handpainted Floral Accents And Poplin Blouse Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan has been e-promoting Shakuntala Devi these days and we can't wait to watch her movie. The actress has also been giving us saree goals and that too handloom saree goals. Recently, she donned a Raw Mango saree and looked gorgeous - well she was the traditional perfection in her attire. So, we have decoded her saree and makeup for you.

So, Vidya Balan wore an exquisite saree, which featured floral accents. Continuing with the #vocalforlocal trend, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share, "This pale pink sari features hand-painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse.#sustainability means having classics which can be reused and restyled". The blouse was quarter-sleeved and Vidya Balan exuded vintage vibes with her saree.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the Mission Mangal actress accessorised her look with jewellery from Shri Paramani Jewels. She wore emerald jewellery, which consisted of drop earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was fresh and meticulously done. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. Seated on a brown-upholstered chair, Vidya Balan was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur