Vidya Balan Brings Out The Vibrant And Peppy Side Of Shakuntala Devi With Her Fashion In The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The trailer reaction of Vidya Balan's latest movie, Shakuntala Devi received a positive response. Based on the life of ace mathematician Shakuntala Devi, the trailer of the movie was launched recently and we saw so many stylish avatars of Vidya Balan in the movie. Vidya, who is one of the most seasoned actresses in the industry, not only brought alive the character of Shakuntala Devi but also gave us a glimpse of her bright and peppy fashion closet. We have decoded a few of her looks from the trailer for you.

Vidya Balan's Library Look

In one of the frames of the film, Vidya Balan exudes her quirky side sitting in a library and reading a book. In this scene, the actress seems fascinated and wears a red outfit. Her outfit consists of separates with a full-sleeved shirt and skirt. We also loved how her look is created with colourful scarves and elaborate earrings. However, most of all, her braided hairdo is what wins us over.

Vidya Balan's Green Saree

Shakuntala Devi was a saree connoisseur and to ace her look, Vidya Balan also draped sarees in the movie. In one of the scenes, she is seen sitting with her family and wearing a green saree. She looks elegant in her saree that seemed crafted out of silk fabric. Draped in a nivi style, her saree features a shimmering border and she teams it with a half-sleeved green blouse. This time, her look is less quirky with dainty tiny jhumkis but the braided hairdo still gives her look an interesting touch.

Vidya Balan's Dotted Saree

So, in one of the scenes where she is sitting in the restaurant with actor, Luca Calvani, Vidya Balan is in a red saree and flaunts her choti (braids). She is seen in a red saree with white dotted patterns and she pairs it with a red half-sleeved blouse. While her look is jewellery-free, this time she ups her look with a red bindi and pink lip shade. Her braided hairdo completes her look.

Vidya Balan's Headband Look

Well, Shakuntala Devi's wardrobe was not just limited to sarees, she wore suits too. So, in one of the scenes, the actress is seen dressed in a lemon yellow suit with a dupatta. She accessorises her look with floral and pearl studs and the red printed hairband accentuates her look. The makeup is light with pink lip shade.

Vidya Balan's Colour-Blocked Saree

In one of the scenes, where she is talking to her daughter, Sanya Malhotra in the movie, the actress dons a deep pink saree with intricate silver border and subtle motifs. She pairs it with a half-sleeved white blouse that is accentuated by pink-hued patterns. Her look is jewellery-free and the makeup is highlighted by deep pink lip shade and a bindi. This time, her tresses are bob cut with a wavy effect.

Vidya Balan's Printed Saree

In the scene, where she is addressing a group of people in a conference hall, the actress dons a patterned saree, which is simple and a lot plainer than the otherwise vibrant saree. It's a muted number with meticulously-done patterns and she teams it with a quarter-sleeved black blouse. Her styling is minimally done and the bun completes her look.

Vidya Balan's All-Pink Saree

The actress also dons an all-pink saree, which we so loved. This saree of hers is splashed in a pink hue and features a muted golden blouse. She teams it with a matching half-sleeved blouse and notches up her look with heavy bangles and this time, elaborate jhumkis. The makeup is highlighted by light pink lip shade and a pink bindi. The wavy bun rounds out her look.

So, which look of Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India