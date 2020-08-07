On National Handloom Day 2020, Vidya Balan Gives Us Handloom Goal With A Pretty Mustard Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan is the epitome of beauty and elegance and each time she gets dressed in her pretty sarees or suits, she takes our heart away. As today we celebrate the National Handloom Day, lately the diva took to her Instagram feed to show her support to weavers across the country by flaunting a beautiful mustard-hued pure handloom saree. The Shakuntala Devi actress not just motivated us but also gave us a major fashion inspiration with her gorgeous saree. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Vidya Balan was decked up in a mustard colour kanjivaram saree and looked extremely beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by intricate pin-checked patterns and contrasting pink border. The border featured a golden-hued fancy butta and she draped the pure zari pallu of her saree in a nivi style. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Natkhat actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved round-collar plain mustard blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned funky earrings and a handcuff.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Vidya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo.

Inspiring her fans, Vidya captioned her post as, 'On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love. #IwearHandloom #IwearPureSilkHandloom #AlwaysBuyHandloom #AlwaysBuyPureSilk #SilkMarkYourAssuranceOfPureSilk'.

We really liked this mustard pure handloom saree of Vidya Balan and it's what we want to add in our ethnic wardrobe right away. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy National Handloom Day 2020!

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan