5 Best Ethnic Looks Of Vidya Balan From The E-Promotions Of Her Film Shakuntala Devi Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi released today on Amazon Prime Video. So far, the film has turned out to be successful and the performance of the actress has been appreciated by the audience. And why not, after all Vidya Balan has left no stone unturned to promote her film. The actress has been posting a lot of pictures on her Instagram feed, sporting a lot of elegant outfits, especially ethnic. For all the promotional rounds, she was styled by Who Wore What When. So, let us take a look at her five best outfits from the e-promotions and decode her looks.

Vidya Balan In A Violet Saree For the latest e-promotional round, Vidya Balan donned a beautiful violet-hued saree, which came from the label Deep Thee. Her saree was accentuated by white dotted prints and intricate golden embroidered border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar matching blouse that featured striped patterns. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned studs and ring and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and matte red lip tint. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a white mogra. Vidya Balan In An Orange Saree Vidya Balan looked super stunning in a bright orange saree, which came from the label Medium. Her saree was plain but the pallu was accentuated by a big round-shaped white print. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The actress upped her look with gold-toned studs, a three-pendant neckpiece, and a ring. She tied her sleek tresses into a bun and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. Vidya Balan In An Orange Dress Vidya Balan sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline dark orange flared dress, which came from the label Ta'assur. Her midi dress featured intricate green-hued floral prints and striped patterns on the bodice. The diva completed her look with a pair of pointed brown heels and went jewellery-free. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A White Anarkali And Jacket For one of the promotional rounds, Vidya Balan was dressed in a white flared anarkali, which came from the label Pramaa by Pratimaa Pandey. Her outfit was accentuated by brown-hued patterns while the brown leather belt added structure to her attire. She layered it with a full-sleeved open-front matching long jacket and completed her look with a pair of heels. The diva notched up her look with a pair of heavy metallic earrings and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted straight tresses into a ponytail. Vidya Balan In A Yellow Kurti And Pants Vidya Balan was decked up in a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline yellow kurti, which was accentuated by blossoming floral patterns. She teamed her kurti with matching loose pants and looked gorgeous. The diva's ensemble was designed by Ayush Kejriwal and she accessoirsed her look with pretty earrings. Vidya pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and rounded out her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light pink eye shadow, and red lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Vidya Balan?

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan