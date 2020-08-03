Vidya Balan’s Latest Shibori Saree Make Us Think Of Dia Mirza’s Red Saree; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The only major difference between Dia Mirza's and Vidya Balan's saree was the hue. While one opted for a red number, the other had donned a green one for some previous occasion. However, their similar saree looks caught the attention of the fashion world and we have decoded both their saree looks for you. Both the sarees were from the label, Studio Medium.

Vidya Balan's Red Saree

Vidya Balan had been donning sarees for the e-promotional rounds of her movie, Shakuntala Devi, which released today on Amazon Prime Video. And this saree of hers was absolutely different from the other sarees. Splashed in a bright red hue, her Studio Medium was pleated in a flared ruffled style. The saree was plain but accentuated by traditional tie-dye, Shibori technique - a Japanese manual resist dyeing technique. She paired it with a matching red half-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece, statement ring, and dainty earrings. The makeup was highlighted by matte red lip shade and contoured cheekbones with subtle smoky kohl. The middle-parted neat bun rounded out her avatar.

Dia Mirza's Green Saree

Dia Mirza wore the same saree in a different shade for the special screening of Thappad. Her saree was dark green in colour and was also flared. Tied in a nivi style with loose pleats on fall and pallu, Dia Mirza looked a class apart in her saree. The saree was accentuated by the same Shibori pattern, which is a dyeing pattern. The pattern added to the eye-catching effect and Dia teamed her saree with a sleeveless green blouse that went well with her saree. Her jewellery was more elaborate with an oxidised silver neckpiece and bangles. She also wore silver and pearl drop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The bun completed her look.

So, whose saree did you like more? Let us know that.