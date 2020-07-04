Dia Mirza’s Vibrant Lehengas Are Worth-buying For the Upcoming Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it in an ethnic or western outfit, Dia Mirza knows how to slay it in style. The actress is a fashion enthusiast and she always keeps her fashion game strong. Her traditional fashion game is also impressive and she keeps us regularly updated with her fashionable looks. So, if you are planning on attending a wedding in the future, we have two lehengas of Dia Mirza that you should totally bookmark for vibrant reasons. Yes, her lehengas are worth-investing in.

Dia Mirza's Colourful Lehenga

Dia Mirza celebrated handlooms and unique craftsmanship of the country with Ritu Kumar's lehenga. She wore a colourful lehenga and gave us colour-blocking goals too. So, her lehenga featured a mustard yellow blouse with intricate green-hued patterned border and she paired it with a voluminous blue skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by myriad patterns in the shades of yellow, rust red, green, orange, and purple. The skirt was also accentuated by a multi-hued border. She wore colourful bangles and statement danglers, which were her own. The Kaafir actress's makeup was accentuated by winged heavy kohl and pink lip shade. She also wore a bindi and her middle-parted sleek bun completed her look.

Dia Mirza's Deep Yellow Lehenga

For the India Fashion Week, Dia Mirza was the showstopper for the label, Ruceru. She looked gorgeous in her deep yellow lehenga that was beautifully textured and seemed perfect wear for an autumn wedding. Her lehenga consisted of a sleeveless blouse that was deep golden-hued and textured and the skirt was flared with subtle floral accents and branch-like brown patterns. The shimmering complementing dupatta completed her look. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted romantic bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which lehenga of Dia Mirza's will you pick for the upcoming wedding? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram