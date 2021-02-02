Urvashi Dholakia Or Hina Khan, Who Nailed The Two Tone Eyeliner Look With Neon Yellow And Black Colour Better? Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

In the past few months, we have seen that eyeliner trends have taken the eye makeup game many notches higher. With makeup enthusiasts introducing coloured eyeliner looks, the winged and cat-eye have taken a back seat. In the year 2020, when mask became mandatory and new normal, it was only the colourful eyeliner looks that did all the talking, especially for celebrities.

Keeping the spirit of flaunting colourful eyeliner high, recently, Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay aka Urvashi Dholakia sported two-tone eyeliner look with neon yellow and black colour and caught all our attention. Well, this eye look reminded us of Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 aka Hina Khan, who nailed the similar look a few months before. So, let us take a look at their dual-toned eyeliner game closely and find which actress aced the look better.

Urvashi Dholakia's Neon Yellow And Black Eyeliner Look

Urvashi Dholakia tried out two-toned eyeliner look with neon-yellow and black colour. Starting from the inner corner of her eyes, she first applied thick line of black eyeliner and dragged it till the end of her upper lash line. The actress then took the neon-yellow eyeliner pencil and created an equally thick line just above her black eyeliner. She extended her neon yellow eyeliner to the outer corner of her eyes to add wing. Urvashi also made use of yellow eye shadow and blended it all over her lids but of course, the tone of her eye shadow was quite low. So, it added good effect to her eyes. With soft blush and pink lip shade, she wrapped up her look.

Hina Khan's Neon Yellow And Black Eyeliner Look

For one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Senior Hina Khan opted for dual-toned eyeliner look with neon-yellow and black colour. She applied a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line and made a wing by extending it to the outer corner of her eyes. The diva then used a neon-yellow shade to outline her classic black eyeliner, giving it a pointed look at the end. She went for bare lids and spruced up her look with bronzed base marked by filled pointed brows, pink blush, and nude pink matte lipstick.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan's Instagram