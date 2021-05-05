Urvashi Dholakia Rocks Sharp Cat Eyeliner But Her Neon Nail Enamel Seems To Be The Perfect Colour For Summer Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular Indian Television actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is famous for portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a major beauty influencer and her Instagram feed is a proof of it. The actress is a big makeup lover and not only she experiments with different looks but also excels in it. Her love for winged eyeliner is known to all but we also love how she tries out different styles and designs and comes up with unique look to inspire us.

Recently, Urvashi shared a couple of pictures, where she was seen rocking super-exaggerated cat eyeliner in black shade as well as in golden. We absolutely loved her complete eye makeup but it was her neon nail paint that totally grabbed our eyeballs and gave us major goals for summer. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and talk about it in detail.

So, Urvashi Dholakia shared close-up pictures on Instagram, dressed in an off-white sheer top while her makeup look was very fascinating. She sported cat eyeliner that was super exaggerated at the outer corner of her eyes. To draw the eyeliner and the wings, she opted for two shades - one black and the other one shimmer golden. She created thick and bold line with black eyeliner and a little thin line above the black with golden eyeliner. The actress highlighted her tear-ducts and her lower lash line with the same shimmer golden eyeliner, which enhanced her look. She stuck the false eyelashes and coated it with oodles of mascara. Urvashi kept her eyebrows thick and pointed while with glossy maroon lip shade, she balanced her look. Her base was also flawless and she highlighted it with soft contouring.

Coming to her nails, she went with the neon trend, Urvashi Dholakia opted for neon shade enamel and shelled out major summer goals. She complemented her neon nail paint with a gold-toned ring that spruced up her look. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses and looked wonderful.

So, what do you think about this eye makeup look and the nail paint of Urvashi Dholakia? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram