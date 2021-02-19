Just In
Urvashi Dholakia Goes Creative With Her Eye Makeup And Flaunts Blue And Yellow Liner!
From the past few years, we have noticed that beauty trends have become morre playful, colourful, and interesting. Especially during pandemic, while the masks didn't let women flaunt their beautiful lipstick shades, it was all their eye makeup looks, that were doing all the talking. From graphic and colourful liners to vibrant eyeshadow hues, the celebrities sported different dramatic eye makeup looks and stole the limelight every time.
The spree of slaying unique make-up looks is still on and it was recently proved by Indian Television actress Urvashi Dholakia. Lately, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen flaunting eye-popping make-up look. The actress went creative with her eyes and tried out two colourful liners- blue and yellow, that caught all our attention. Here's how you can also nail the similar look by following below steps.
What you need
• Concealer
• Setting powder
• Yellow eyeliner pencil
• Blue eyeliner pencil
• Mascara
• Beauty blender
• Setting spray
Steps to follow
• Apply some concealer all over your lids and under the eyes. Blend it using the fingertips.
• Now, dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place. This works as a base for your eye makeup.
• Next, pick a yellow eyeliner pencil and apply a thick line on the half part of your upper lash line, starting from the inner corner till the mid point.
• Now, take the blue eyeliner pencil and apply a thick line on the other half part of your upper lash line.
• Do not overlap the liners in the middle, else you won't get a perfect and clean look. However, you can apply the blue eyeliner just above the yellow one to get the perfect look.
• Apply the same blue eyeliner pencil on your lower lash line as well. Or you can even simply go for blue kohl.
• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your lashes and you are good to go.
• Lastly, complete your make-up with lipstick and blush and then spritz some setting spray on your eyes.
So, what do you think about this eye make-up look of Urvashi Dholakia? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram