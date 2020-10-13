Urvashi Dholakia In Dark Blue And Light-Blue Pretty Ethnic Suits, Pick Your Favourite Shade! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the finest actresses of Indian Television. Her iconic role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is still very popular, and of course all credit goes to her brilliant acting. Not just on-screen but off-screen too, the actress has left us stunned. Just like her acting skills, her fashion game is equally strong. She keeps posting her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and influencing her fans stylishly.

Recently, Urvashi shared two ethnic looks in pretty suits. Both were in blue shades- one was dark-blue, while the other was sky-blue in colour. Her suits are what you can sport at home on festivals. And with festive season in the air, let us take a close look at her suits and find which blue-shade suit looked prettier.

Urvashi Dholakia In A Dark-Blue Ethnic Suit

Urvashi Dholakia was decked up in a dark-blue ethnic suit and looked beautiful as ever. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar flared kurti and matching palazzo pants. She teamed her ensemble with a pretty dupatta, which was accentuated by golden dotted prints and striped border. The actress completed her look with a pair of silver heels and accessorised her look with blue pearl-detailed metallic earrings and rings. She tied her highlighted tresses into a high bun and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

Urvashi Dholakia In A Sky-Blue Ethnic Suit

Urvashi Dholakia was dressed to impress in a quarter-sleeved sky-blue hued long kurti, which was accentuated by subtle floral patterns and side slits. She teamed her kurti with matching ankle-length bottoms and completed her look with a pair of golden juttis. Urvashi's suit came from the label Libas and she upped her look with minimal jewellery. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, smoky pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, which blue suit of Urvashi Dholakia did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Dholakia