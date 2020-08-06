On Dipika Kakar’s Birthday, Her 5 Beautiful Ethnic Looks From Quarantine Days That Amazed Us! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 August 1986, Indian Televison actress Dipika Kakar is known for her portrayal as Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress earned a lot of fame and recognition after she won Bigg Boss Season 12. Apart from it, Dipika has won our heart with her simple and elegant looks. Throughout the quarantine period, she has been treating her fans with her beautiful looks in pretty ethnic suits. As Dipika Kakar turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her recent outfits that amazed us.

Dipika Kakar In A Green Suit On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, Dipika Kakar wore a green salwar suit, which came from the label Krisha. Her suit consisted of a long kurti that featured pink border. She teamed her kurti with matching salwar and draped the dupatta around her bodice. The Balika Vadhu actress completed her look with a pair of red juttis and accessorised her look with a few bracelets. She also sported a yellow mask and gave us a new normal fashion goals. Dipika let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Dipika Kakar In A Forest-Green Suit On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2020, Dipika Kakar was dressed up in a forest-green suit, which came from the label Frontier Bazarr. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved short kurti that was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns. Styled by Rohit Roy, she teamed her kurti with sharara pants and completed her look with a peach-hued dupatta that featured golden work. The actress upped her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Dipika left her mid-parted tresses loose. Dipika Kakar In A White Suit Dipika Kakar sported a white kurti, that featured golden stripes at the border and side slits. She teamed her kurti with matching flared skirt, which was accentuated by intricate blue and green floral prints. The diva draped a matching dupatta over her head and looked beautiful. She notched up her look with heavy metallic bracelet and let loose her tresses. Filled brows, kohled eys, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Dipika Kakar In A Midnight-Blue Suit Dipika Kakar was decked up in a net-sleeved midnight-blue kurti that featured side slits. Though her suit was simple but the dupatta was beautiful enough to catch all the attention. Her dupatta was accentuated by white dotted prints, redhued cross patterns, and golden embellished border. The diva left her side-parted highlighted straight tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Dipika Kakar In A Floral Suit Dipika Kakar was dressed in a neutral-toned kurti that was accentuated by blossoming multi-hued floral patterns. She teamed her kurti with orange bottoms and completed her look with a matching printed dupatta, which she draped over her head. The beautiful henna on her hand, upped her look and she left her side-parted statement tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about three outfits of Dipika Kakar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dipika Kakar