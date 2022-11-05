Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Looks Pretty In Traditional Outfit At Her Haldi Ceremony, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Popular Television stars Shoaib Ibrahim's little sister and Dipika Kakar's sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim is all set to get married on November 6. Saba is a popular YouTube star who is famous for her lifestyle-related content and has a huge fan following. She celebrated her mehendi function on November 4 and looked absolutely radiant in traditional attire!

Here are the details of Saba's quintessential ethnic look for her haldi ceremony:

Saba Ibrahim looked like a radiant bride in a beautiful traditional ensemble. She donned a custom-made pastel pink sharara outfit that featured a minimal yet striking golden gota patti work design and border. Saba's authentic sharara outfit consisted of short kurti, fit and flare sharara pants, and a matching dupatta with a frilled border.

A classic sharara suit makes a fine option for special occasions like pre-wedding ceremonies, festivities, or parties. Saba's haldi attire screamed classy and ethnic in bold letters!

The bride-to-be opted for handmade floral jewelry that included a long neckpiece, matha patti, and kalire style bangles which added to her dulhan look. The white floral jewelry complimented well with the pink pastel outfit!

Saba kept the makeup minimal with a hint of gloss on the cheeks and opted for neutral pink lip colour.

Saba's brother Shoaib Ibrahim looked dapper in an ivory-white kurta pyjama outfit. The doting sister-in-law Dipika Kakar Ibrahim glowed in a pastel green Punjabi suit with silver gota patti work.

Saba shared another picture of her haldi baraat ceremony wherein she donned a bright pink lehenga outfit. The traditional outfit featured intricate embroidery and mirrorwork details. For this look too, Saba wore matching floral jewelry that appeared feminine and pretty. Her makeup look was kept glossy with blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, and neutral glossy lips!