Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Exudes Grace In Ethnic Ensemble At Her Nikah, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Famous TV star Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim tied the knot with Khalid Niaz on November 6 in a Nikah ceremony. Saba who is a popular Youtuber and blogger glowed in a stunning traditional dress and gave a perfect inspiration for the ethnic bridal outfit! Saba's brother Shoaib and sister-in-law Dipika Kakar Ibrahim also looked perfect in their Indian ethnic wear!

Image: Instagram

Catch more details of Saba Ibrahim's nikah look here:

Image: Instagram

The pretty bride Saba looked radiant in a white lehenga outfit. Her wedding outfit featured heavy and intricate golden embroidery detailing. The perfect combination of white and gold added to the richness of the outfit. Saba's customized outfit featured a fit and flare silhouette. Saba matched the white lehenga with a deep red dupatta that featured golden fringe work and a gota patti at the border.

The groom Khalid Niaz complemented his new bride perfectly in an ivory white sherwani. The couple looked happy and in love and posed for the pictures!

Image: Instagram

Saba made a stunning entry at the marriage venue by covering her face in a veil. Saba opted for a matching sheer dupatta with a scalloped border design. Saba's sister-in-law Dipika Kakar was seen at her side for her grand entry. Dipika looked classy in a red colour anarkali suit and wore traditional jewellery. Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim looked dapper in a black sherwani outfit.

Image: Instagram

Saba chose traditional Jadau jewellery to accentuate her bridal avatar that included a choker neckpiece, long necklace, moon-shaped matha patti, nose ring, and earrings. She adorned her hands with floral bangles.

The pretty bride completed her nikah look with glossy makeup with neutral eye shadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and brown lip tint. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and covered the same with a red embroidered dupatta!