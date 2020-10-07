Your Wednesday Fashion Roundup: Mouni Roy’s Pyjama Set, Mithila Palkar’s Blue Dress, And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From distressed to crisp, Wednesdays beckon us to be experimental. Wednesday is what we call a mid-week and our fashion choices on this day of the week depend on moody blues. If we want to relax, we can go for a street-style casual look. On the contrary, if we have formal engagements we can opt for structured suits and sarees. This Wednesday, we have curated an eclectic wardrobe for you. Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Mithila Palkar, Dipika Kakar, and Nushrat Bharuccha inspired us today with their outfits. So, let's take a look at their outfits and pick our favourite.

Mouni Roy's Patterned Pyjama Set

The structured pyjama sets are trending these days and Mouni Roy is the latest celebrity to prove that. The London Confidential actress slayed it in her pyjama set, which came from the label, Appapop. She looked smart and confident in her attire that consisted of a collared shirt and matching short pyjamas. Posed in a chic space, Mouni's attire was splashed in the shades of blue and ivory. It was a patterned number and she teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes. She didn't seem to wear jewellery and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Dipika Kakar's Pink Suit

Dipika Kakar wowed us with her soothing pink suit, which came from the Sharbati collection of the label, Jovi. The Sasural Simar Ka actress wore a pink glazed anarkali suit, which featured a long flared kurta, matching salwar, and a complementing dupatta. Her kurta was delicately panelled and the dupatta was accentuated by a blue border and pink floral accents on it. She wore a pair of classy juttis, which went well with her attire. The actress also wore a pink mask and accessorised her look with delicate danglers. Her makeup was subtle and a messy ponytail completed her look.

Nushrat Bharuccha's Distressed Denims

Nushrat Bharuccha looked sassy in her street-style perfect outfit. She was spotted in the city and flaunted a simple look. The actress wore a white cropped top and a pair of high-waist distressed denims with a lightweight shirt-jacket. It was a smart look and Nushrat paired her ensemble with golden-toned boots, which enhanced her stylish look. She wore a patterned mask following the safety guidelines amid Covid-19 pandemic. Her look seemed makeup-free and she completed her look with long middle-parted tresses.

Hina Khan's Printed Saree

Hina Khan, who has been surprising us with her fashion game, unveiled a brand new Bigg Boss 14 look. This time, the actress draped a saree, which was designed by Pallavi Jaipur. Her saree was about pattern-play and contrasts but not quite everyone's cup of tea. The Hacked actress wore a saree that was enhanced by colourful stripes and embellished details. The pallu of her saree was colour-blocked by black hue and embellished with gold metallic tones. The saree had mermaid-style hem and Hina wore a matching blouse. She upped her look with a pair of statement white-toned earrings, a chic ring, and dazzling bangles. Her jewellery came from D'oro and Soni Sapphire. She wore heels from the label, Stoffa. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and slightly winged eyeliner. The highlighted bun completed her look. While we liked the way she carried her saree and her jewellery game, we didn't quite like the patterns and the colour-block on her saree.

Mithila Palkar's Blue Dress

Mithila Palkar, whose dance number with Neena Gupta in Masaba Masaba was awesome, wore a dress that we so loved. It was a humble blue dress, which was full-sleeved and made for a perfect office or events-wear. The dress was structured and collared with a deep blue hue and sharp pleats. The black stripes enhanced her dress and she paired her dress with white-hued sports shoes. The makeup was light and marked by pink lip shade and the curly tresses wrapped up her look.

According to us, Mouni Roy looked the best because not only we loved her outfit but the photoshoot was aesthetically strong too. The whole effect was inspiring and made us want to wear what she wore. So, whose outfit you loved the most? Let us know that.