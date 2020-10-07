Mouni Roy’s Pretty Pictures In Her Leaf Printed Dress Will Lift Your Mood On A Hectic Day Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has impeccable fashion sense. Her fashion wardrobe is full of gorgeous outfits that are worth-stealing. Whenever we open our Instagram, we often see her popping up on our feed, flaunting her different outfits and catching all our attention. As the actress is holidaying in Maldives, recently, she treated us with a series of gorgeous pictures, posing on a branch of a tree. Dressed in a lovely leaf printed dress, Mouni looked extremely beautiful, which lifted our mood. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, for her latest photoshoot, Mouni Roy was decked up in a sleeveless round-collar full-length turquoise-blue flared maxi dress, which came from the label Rimi Nayak India. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, her easy-breezy comfy dress was accentuated by green leaf prints. The London Confidential actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned pendant neckpiece and bracelet while the red nail paint upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Mouni slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Brahmastra actress left her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy