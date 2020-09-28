Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 Pretty Dresses Of The Actress That Could Be Your Next Party Look! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 September 1985, Mouni Roy started her career as a TV actress and today, she is a well-known Bollywood actress. She has not just impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess but also made our jaws drop with her dancing skills in her songs. Apart from it, the London Confidential actress has also been ruling the fashion industry with her stunning looks from ethnic to western. Her sartorial choices are always worth-noticing as it gives us major fashion goals for different occasions. As Mouni Roy turns a year older today, take a look at her five pretty dresses that are ideal for upcoming party.

Mouni Roy In A Dramatic Black Dress Mouni Roy sported an off-shoulder little black dress, which came from the label Deme Love. Her black flared dress was accentuated by heavily puffed sleeves that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, the Brahmastra actress teamed her dress with multi-hued printed flip-flops and accessorised her look with gold-toned pendant neckpiece and rings. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade. The black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Mouni Roy In A Checked Midi Dress Mouni Roy was dressed in a half-sleeved classic-collar midi dress, which came from the label Appapop. Her dress was accentuated by pink, orange, and yellow checked patterns, puffed shoulder, and knotted detailing at the front. She teamed her midi dress with a pair of black and white printed sneakers. The Made In China actress notched up her look with silver-toned rings and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty. Mouni Roy In A Polka Dot Dress Mouni Roy was decked up in a sleeveless black midi dress, which was accentuated by white polka dot patterns and a thigh-high side slit. She paired her dress with black heels and went jewellery free. The Gold actress instead upped her look with a cute heart-shaped black purse and let loose her highlighted tresses. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Mouni Roy In A White Mini Dress Mouni Roy donned a strappy white mini dress, which was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and ruffles below it. She teamed her cute little dress with a pair of red and white printed strapped flip flops that had brown base. The Romeo Akbar Walter actress let loose her highlighted sleek tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pink lip shade. The black oversized reflectors added cool quotient to her look. Mouni Roy In A Pink Mini Dress Mouni Roy sported a sleeveless light-pink mini body-hugging dress and looked super stunning. Her dress was accentuated by intricate checked patterns and a small slit at the hem. The Naagin actress teamed her dress with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised her look with a wrist watch. Mouni let loose her highlighted layered tresses and enhanced her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. The matching cute sling bag went well with her look.

So, what do you think about these pretty dresses of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Mouni Roy!

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy