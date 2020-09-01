Mouni Roy’s Elegant White Ethnic Suit And Pretty Black Polka Dot Dress Is Worth-Stealing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If you have ever noticed, you would know that TV-turned-Bollywood actresss, Mouni Roy's party fashion wardrobe is as beautiful as her festive wardrobe. Her wardrobe features a plenty of pretty clothes and trust us each of them are worth-stealing. Recently, the diva added two another lovely outfits to her wardrobe- one was a white ethnic suit while the other was a polka dot black dress. She looked gorgeous in both the outfits and gave us major fashion goals for festival as well as party. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Mouni Roy In A White Ethnic Suit

On the special occasion of Onam, Mouni Roy wished her fans by treating them with her ethnic look in a white suit, which came from the label Insha Creations. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar long flared sheer kurti, which was accentuated by intricate chikankari work. She teamed her long kurti with plain white bottoms and draped a matching dupatta around her bodice. The Made In China actress completed her look with flip flops and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis. She spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The actress let loose her mid-parted tresses and looked elegant.

Mouni Roy In A Black Polka Dot Dress

Mouni Roy looked stunning as ever in a sleeveless round-collar black midi dress, which was accentuated by white polka dot patterns. Her pretty dress featured a thigh-high side slit that added to the bold quotient. The Brahmastra actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and upped her look with a black heart-shaped clutch. She let loose her highlighted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy