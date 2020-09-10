Mouni Roy, Krystle D’Souza And Hina Khan Blossom In Floral Outfits, Whose Dress Looked The Prettiest Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Do you know why we love floral prints? The reason being that floral outfits exude fresh and lively vibes, which makes us feel calm and at peace. In fact, floral printed outfits are what that works for everyone because it's easiest to pull off. The celebrities in the town have been flaunting their floral game and catching our attention with their different dresses. Recently, TV actresses Mouni Roy, Krystle D'Souza, and Hina Khan took to their Instagram feeds to share their pictures in lovely floral numbers. While Mouni opted for pink co-ords, Krystle and Hina, blossomed in blue and mustard dresses. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose outfit was the prettiest.

Mouni Roy In A Pink Floral Co-ord Set

Mouni Roy was dressed to impress in a co-ord set, which was accentuated by pink and green floral patterns. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless slight off-shoulder crop top that had knotted detailing. She teamed her top with matching mini skirt that featured ruffle-detailing. The Brahmastra actress let loose her side-parted highlighted wet tresses and spruced up her look with pink lip shade. The stylish oversized black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

Krystle D'Souza In A Blue Floral Dress

Krystle D'Souza was decked up in a cuff-sleeved plunging-neckline blue flared dress. Her mini dress featured intricate floral prints while a thin band-type black belt added structure to her attire. The Chehre actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses and looked pretty.

Hina Khan In A Mustard Floral Dress

Hina Khan sported a half puff-sleeved mustard-hued dress, which was accentuated by light purple, white, and light yellow floral patterns. She notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and rings and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The Hacked actress pulled her side-parted highlighted tresses into a side ponytail and tied it with a cute printed ribbon.

So, whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy, Krystle D'Souza, Hina Khan