    Krystle D’Souza’s Photoshoot In Printed Pantsuit And Blazer Dress Is All About Slaying It In Style

    By
    |

    Known for portraying Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle D'Souza has won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting prowess. On the fashion front too, the actress has been stunning her fans with her gorgeous photoshoots in amazing outfits and her Instagram feed is a proof of it! Recently, Krystle shared a few more pictures from her latest photoshoot in two lovely outfits- one was a printed blue pantsuit while the other was a dark grey blazer dress. So, let us take a close look at her both the outfits and decode it.

    Krystle D'Souza In A Blue Printed Pantsuit

    Krystle D'Souza sported a blue-hued pantsuit by Arjun Kumar, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel open front blazer and a classic black tee. Styled by Krishna, she paired her blazer with matching ankle-length pants and completed her look with open-toe black heels. The Belan Wali Bahu actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings and ring from the label Glamour Night and painted her nails white. Krystle let loose her mid-parted layered tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

    Krystle D'Souza In A Dark-Grey Blazer Dress

    Krystle D'Souza looked stunning in a dark-grey hued blazer dress, which came from the label MadGlam. Her full-sleeved long-lapel striking mini dress featured wrap detailing while the light brown-hued belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Krishna, she teamed her dress with criss-cross silver heels. The Fittrat actress accessorised her look with a pair of long silver-toned earrings and bracelet from MadGlam and painted her nails white. Krystle pulled back her sleek wet tresses and let them loose. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, highlighted T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Krystle D'Souza

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
